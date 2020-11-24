City of Lake Charles resumes recycling service

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a blow like Hurricane Laura, one of the many problems that has followed is that Lake Charles residents don’t have places to drop their recycling, but they soon will again.
The City of Lake Charles had to suspend its Team Green recycling program after Laura.
Katie Harrington, with the City of Lake Charles, says vendors weren’t able to haul off the items after the storm.
“We had to wait for them to be able to accept the items, so we couldn’t restart the program until we had a place for the items to go once we collected them,” Harrington said. “The smaller issue was our staff was assigned to other areas of the cleanup efforts, but now, we are really excited to announce a restart date for that program.”
After three months, the City announced startup dates for the recycling service, beginning next week.
“On Tuesday, December 1st, we will reopen the two drop off locations. That’s the Nelson Road location and the Broad Street location. It’s a drive-thru drop off service. There will be staff there to help get those items. We do ask, due to COVID-19, that people wear masks and that they do socially distance themselves. We do have personnel there on sight to assist with getting those items from them.”
Harrington says it’s something they’ve had lots of inquiries about.
“The recycling program is one that we’ve gotten a lot of calls on since the storms. It’s something that the people have been looking forward to having as an option again. It’s an exciting thing. It’s one more step forward in the recovery process just like starting transit back up again last Monday. It’s one more step toward normalcy for our community.”
Starting on Dec. 1, the drop off location on Alma Lane behind the Nelson Ball Field will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The second location is at 4331 E. Broad St. and will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The City will also resume the mobile recycling sites next week.
Mobile Green Truck recycling schedule:
- Wednesday: Kroger – 12th Street, 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (Resuming Dec. 2)
- Thursday: K-Mart – Ryan and Sale Road, 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (Resuming Dec. 3)
- Saturday: Walmart – Hwy. 14, 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (Resuming Dec. 5)
- Saturday: Prien Lake Mall, 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (Resuming Dec. 5)
- Monday: Walmart – North Hwy. 171, 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (Resuming Dec. 7)
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.