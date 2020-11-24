Chevron donates $75,000 to Catholic Charities of SWLA meal programs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chevron has announced that it will be donating $75,000 to Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana to support those affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
The donation will help fund Catholic Charities’ Thanksgiving and Christmas meal programs, as well as extend the organization’s weekly meal initiative through January 2021.
“In the wake of these hurricanes, locals are continuing to rebuild their homes, businesses and lives. With the challenges they’re facing, we wanted to make sure that providing a holiday meal and feeding their families was one less concern,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “Thank you to Catholic Charities for your efforts to support the community. We’re proud to be a part of these important programs.”
Families can receive holiday staples such as turkey, ham, canned goods, produce, and more at the following pick-up locations in Lake Charles, Jennings, Ragley, Kinder, Creole, and Cameron:
- Thursday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - St. Pius X Catholic Church at 16816 US-171, Ragley, LA
- Friday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Catholic Charities at 1225 2nd St., Lake Charles, LA
- Monday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - St. Philip Neri Church at 504 4th Ave., Kinder, LA
- Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 12 to 2 p.m. - Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church at 710 N. State St., Jennings, LA
- Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - St. Mary of the Lake Church at 11054 LA-384, Lake Charles, LA
- Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Creole, LA (Location TBA)
- Thursday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - St. Pius X Catholic Church at US-171, Ragley, LA
- Friday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Catholic Charities at 1225 2nd St., Lake Charles, LA
- Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - St. Mary of the Lake Church at 11054 LA-384, Lake Charles, LA
- Friday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Catholic Charities at 1225 2nd St., Lake Charles, LA
You can text CCSWLA to 84576 for daily updates on the locations and schedules in December or visit Catholic Charities website for an updated schedule.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.