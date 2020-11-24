Addition of former LSU LB Kwon Alexander appears to pay dividends for Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A once struggling New Orleans Saints defense has now become the tough group many expected before the season began.
The recent addition of former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander certainly appears to be paying dividends for the Black and Gold.
Alexander is now teaming with Demario Davis, who some consider as the best linebacker in the NFL.
“Anytime that you can have a playmaker besides you, it definitely helps but I don’t think you’ve been watching the Saints much if you think Demario has really fallen off or maybe wasn’t making these types of plays before Kwon Alexander,” said former Saints running back Deuce McAllister. “I think both of those guys are looking at their keys and saying, ‘That’s my ball; that’s my football,’ and going to make that tackle. So, it definitely helps to have playmakers at that linebacker position.”
In his two games with the Saints, Alexander had seven tackles. Davis had 19 tackles, two sacks, and two passes defended in those same two games against San Francisco and Atlanta, including a season-high 12 total tackles in the 27-13 win over the 49ers.
