Waitr and local restaurants launch holiday food drive

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Waitr is teaming up with local restaurants for the holidays to support the Second Harvest Food Bank.
The most-needed food bank items include:
- Proteins such as tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter.
- Grains like high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice.
- Canned fruits and vegetables.
- And bottled water.
Items can be dropped off in donation bins at participating restaurants during regular business hours through December 23. Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to Second Harvest Food Bank.
In addition, anyone ordering from a restaurant using the Waitr app or website will have the option to click the donation banner to provide a monetary donation. Waitr will send those making donations a code for a free future delivery and match a portion of all the customers’ donations.
You can find donation bins at the following restaurants:
- Crust Pizza - 3479 Nelson Road in Lake Charles
- TaD’s Louisiana Cooking - 3624 Ryan Street in Lake Charles
- Roly Poly - 3100 Ryan Street in Lake Charles
- Roly Poly - 2241 Maplewood Drive in Sulphur
- Cici’s Pizza - 3533 Ryan Street in Lake Charles
