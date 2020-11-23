Saints DE Trey Hendrickson racking up sacks in 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The back end of the Saints defense delivered with two interceptions, and shutdown the Falcons big-time receivers. Which also meant the front seven could tee off on Matt Ryan to the tune of eight sacks.
“Really gameplan and execution. Sacks come when DB’s are covering, linebackers are covering and blitzing, d-lineman are finishing the rush. It’s a team game for a reason. Nothing can get done unless we’re working 11 guys together,” said Trey Hendrickson.
Hendrickson racked up two sacks in the contest, and now is tied for the NFL lead in season sacks with 9.5. The fourth-year Saint attributes a well-rounded attitude to his success
“Through adversity, inactive, dealing with injuries. You have to keep that faith. You kind of have to work through that thing as a man, and that’s what I believe. Good things happen when you keep the faith. Keep moving forward. You never doubt yourself. For one, everything I do, my wife is behind the scenes doing a great job supporting me. Together it’s faith. I’m telling you, Jesus Christ is my lord and savior. Everything is coming together off the field, so it’s coming together on it. I’m just ready to get after next week,” said Hendrickson.
Also helping Hendrickson’s game is Cam Jordan’s dominance of late. On the opposite side, Jordan sacked Matt Ryan three times.
“He’s a force. For one, he’s been talking about it all week. This is what he visualized, this is what he planned on doing, he executed the plan. A three sack game is something special. I think that’s seven in the last two for him. He’s eating, and whenever he’s rolling, the energy is up, everyone is hyped. That’s a good day,” said Hendrickson.
Hendrickson was drafted by the Saints in 2017, and he’ll be a free agent this offseason. No doubt in-line for a big payday.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.