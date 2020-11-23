Parish beginning second pass of debris pickup

Information from Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As of Nov. 23, Calcasieu Parish’s debris contractor, Crowder Gulf, is 74 days into debris pickup efforts. The company has about 220 trucks out daily, removing debris from the 1,200 miles of parish roads.
Since Hurricane Laura, trucks have picked up approximately 4.8 million cubic yards of debris in the parish’s unincorporated areas. A total of 9.1 million cubic yards of debris has been collected in the entire parish.
With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, Crowder Gulf will be significantly reducing the number of trucks on the parish roads from Nov. 24-Nov. 30 in order for employees to be able to go home and spend time with their families.
Debris pickup will return to full operations on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The parish is beginning the second pass of debris pickup. The third pass will begin after that. This process will take several months.
Parish debris trucks have no set routes but they are all equipped with GPS to keep track of where they’ve been and where they still need to go. Also, the trucks are assigned certain types of debris – this is the reason you see trucks picking up some debris but not all of it. Trucks also have to make several trips to the landfills to unload.
A reminder to residents to make sure to put storm debris to the curb and do not block the roadways. To help expedite the process, it is important to sort debris when placing it curbside – separate piles into vegetation, construction, appliances/white goods, electronics and hazardous household waste.
For more information, call Public Works at 337-721-3700.
