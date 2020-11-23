Orgeron talks about Finley’s play, defense against Texas A&M, injured players, & more

“We’re going to have to go and play our best game,” said Orgeron. “I think Texas A&M is a much better team when they’re playing at home than when they’re playing on the road, at least our series. They’re going to play their best football. They’re going to have a great crowd. Probably the first time, but - I imagine they’re going to have a great crowd. Probably the first time this year that the crowd noise will be a factor. We’re going to have to be able to handle it, be able to handle our emotions. They’re going to be sky high; they haven’t played in a while, but so will we.