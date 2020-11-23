Northwood at Leesville named TDL Game of the Week for the first round of the playoffs

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is heading to Leesville for the first time this season. The TDL Game of the Week for the first round of the playoffs is a matchup that was supposed to happen in the regular season. The 28th-seeded Northwood Falcons (5-2) travel to No. 5 Leesville (4-3).
Northwood and Leesville were scheduled to play in week seven before the Falcons had to opt-out of the meeting due to contract tracing.
The Wampus Cats have closed the year out strong and thus have a top-five seed to show for it. Leesville’s three losses have come against teams seeded four or higher in the playoffs.
The Cats will rely on a run game led by Caleb Gallashaw. The junior leads Leesville with 1,152 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. Senior quarterback Jacob Mount is also looking to end his high school career with another playoff win as the senior recently passed 5,600 career yards and has 56 career touchdown passes.
Northwood meanwhile is a team that is undefeated on the field this year. The Falcons’ two losses came via a grade miscalculation by the Northwood administration. Thus, the school had to forfeit the two games the player played in. The Falcons have outscored their opponents by an average of 36 points a game this season.
Northwood coach Austin Brown told the Shreveport Times earlier this season that the Falcons wouldn’t be a normal first-round opponent.
“I don’t think anyone wants to face us in the first round of the playoffs,” Brown said.
We’ll see how the battle of the Falcons and Wampus Cats shake out on Friday.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
