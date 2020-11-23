Lake Charles firefighters battle flames at apartments on Prejean Drive

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at an apartment complex on Prejean Drive yesterday evening, according to Lake Charles Fire Station 5.
The fire was reported at the Place Vendome Apartments around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2020.
Heavy smoke and flames were visible as firefighters traveled to the scene where a large multifamily apartment complex was on fire.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.
The apartments were vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Fire Station 5.
