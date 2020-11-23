First 2,000 fans to be admitted free to home basketball games this season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The first 2,000 fans to arrive at Burton Coliseum for McNeese Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball games will be admitted free, McNeese interim athletic director and men’s basketball head coach Heath Schroyer announced on Monday.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and mandatory mask wearing will be required.
“First of all I want to thank Burton Coliseum, Calcasieu Parish and the City of Lake Charles for allowing them to go all the things that needed to be done for us to have a home court this year,” said Schroyer. “Our community has suffered a great deal. There are many people who have lost homes. It’s been a very hard time. One thing we’d like to do, and with the approval of President Burckel, we are going to have free admission for all of our games (men’s and women’s) for the first 2,000 fans. We’re still selling the Platinum Club tickets, but every other season ticket and game day seat will be free. We’re giving back to the community. This is something we’ve wanted to do to let Southwest Louisiana know how much we appreciate them.”
The Cowboys will play a 14-game home season beginning November 30 against Bacone College. The Cowgirls will play their first home contest on January 2 in the first game of a Southland Conference doubleheader against Central Arkansas. The Cowgirls will play eight home games.
Because of the uncertainty of games being played due to the COVID-19 virus, games could be canceled or added in a day’s notice.
Fans attending games at Burton Coliseum will enter through the west side doors only.
Donation stations will be set up for those who would like to donate money to help rebuild McNeese.
Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls will open their seasons on Wednesday – the Cowboys at Nebraska at 11 a.m. in a game that will be televised on the Big Ten Network, and the Cowgirls at Louisiana Tech at 6:30.
2020-21 Cowboys and Cowgirls Home Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 Cowboys vs. Bacone, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 2 Cowboys vs. Dallas Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 11 Cowboys vs. Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 14 Cowboys vs. Arlington Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 29 Cowboys vs. Champion Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 30 Cowboys vs. Champion Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 2 DH vs. Central Arkansas, 12 and 4 p.m.
Jan. 9 DH vs. Northwestern State, 12 and 4 p.m.
Jan. 13 Cowgirls vs. Incarnate Word, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 Cowboys vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 27 Cowgirls vs. Nicholls, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 17 Cowboys vs. Incarnate Word, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 DH vs. New Orleans, 12 and 4 p.m.
Feb. 24 Cowgirls vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 27 DH vs. Houston Baptist, 12 and 4 p.m.
Mar. 3 Cowboys vs. Nicholls 6:30 p.m.
Mar. 6 DH vs. Lamar, 12 and 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.