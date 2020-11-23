First 2,000 fans to be admitted free to home basketball games this season

“First of all I want to thank Burton Coliseum, Calcasieu Parish and the City of Lake Charles for allowing them to go all the things that needed to be done for us to have a home court this year,” said Schroyer. “Our community has suffered a great deal. There are many people who have lost homes. It’s been a very hard time. One thing we’d like to do, and with the approval of President Burckel, we are going to have free admission for all of our games (men’s and women’s) for the first 2,000 fans. We’re still selling the Platinum Club tickets, but every other season ticket and game day seat will be free. We’re giving back to the community. This is something we’ve wanted to do to let Southwest Louisiana know how much we appreciate them.”