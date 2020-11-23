FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A slightly cooler start to the week, rain chances return Tuesday night

Heading off to work and school this morning we will deal with a breeze out of the north with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures back into the middle and upper 50′s. Through the morning we will still deal with clouds passing from time to time as temperatures will be much slower to warm compared to the last several days, but still if you are planning on being outside at all the weather will be nice just take a light jacket especially for the morning. Highs this afternoon will be around 5-10 degrees cooler than our Sunday as highs today will only reach the upper 60′s to near 70 which is much closer to normal for this time of year. If you like the cooler weather unfortunately it won’t be stick around long as more changes are on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday.