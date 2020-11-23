FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A slightly cooler start to the week, rain chances return Tuesday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice start to our Monday as we are see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as we are now behind the front that pushed through late Sunday, but we are remaining on the breezy side this morning. You won’t notice much change in the weather overall, but temperatures will be a little cooler this afternoon as we top out in the upper 60′s to near 70.
Heading off to work and school this morning we will deal with a breeze out of the north with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures back into the middle and upper 50′s. Through the morning we will still deal with clouds passing from time to time as temperatures will be much slower to warm compared to the last several days, but still if you are planning on being outside at all the weather will be nice just take a light jacket especially for the morning. Highs this afternoon will be around 5-10 degrees cooler than our Sunday as highs today will only reach the upper 60′s to near 70 which is much closer to normal for this time of year. If you like the cooler weather unfortunately it won’t be stick around long as more changes are on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday.
We will be watching a cold front back to the west on Tuesday that will be bringing increased rain chances as we move into Tuesday afternoon and that will continue as we head into Wednesday as well. Highs will be climbing back into the middle and upper 70′s from Tuesday through Friday as we will be watching moisture increasing as winds turn back out of the southerly direction. As for your Tuesday the morning looks to stay dry, but as we add some daytime heating as well as moisture we will begin to watch for showers and thunderstorms beginning to develop. As we move overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning we will have to watch for the potential of a stronger storm as the front passes, but widespread severe weather is not expected as the greater threat is off to the north.
The front will clear the region as we head into Thanksgiving Day on Thursday and we will see more in the way of sunshine, but models are stalling the front close enough we may have an isolated shower possible later in the afternoon and evening mainly after sunset. Enjoy the little break we have in the rain because the rain quickly returns Friday as we watch yet another front push through and this will keep rain chances high through the end of next weekend. That front will bring the potential for an even bigger cool down and will be something we watch moving forward. For now enjoy the nice start to the week as well as the cooler weather!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
