First Alert Forecast: Several cold fronts set to arrive over the next 10 days

The long-range forecast shows a cool pattern remaining in place through most of next week. With possibly an arctic cold front arriving by the middle of next week. For now, I am keeping temperatures warmer than some of the models, but this would still bring the coolest temperatures of the season thus far. Some of the models are showing lows into the 30s in most areas by the middle of next week! I’ll keep you posted, but it definitely looks like next week will be cooler than normal!