First Alert Forecast: Several cold fronts set to arrive over the next 10 days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday turned out to be beautiful day, and this evening will be nice and cool. Lows by Tuesday morning will range from the mid 40s north of I-10 to the upper 50s at the coast. Skies are expected to remain clear along with light winds, but if clouds return before sunrise temperatures could increase and not get as cold as expected. You may need a jacket as you head out the door Tuesday morning, but you likely won’t need to for long.
Tuesday will see clouds increasing through the day and we may see a few isolated showers especially in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s and southeasterly winds will push the humidity up too.
A cold front that will arrive Wednesday. This front will bring a better chance of rain and thunderstorms; the chance of rain is 60%. At this time severe weather looks unlikely, though that threat can never be 100% ruled out. Temperatures will not drop too much behind this front.
Thanksgiving Day looks calm with no major weather issues; temperatures will be above normal with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s. So, you may need the AC on if you are baking the Turkey and or ham! If you have outdoor plans for Turkey Day the weather should cooperate though a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out, the chance of rain is 20%.
A second and likely much stronger cold front will approach our area Friday and move through Saturday. This means another round of scattered showers and storms followed by a significant cooldown by the end of the weekend into next week. Showers and storms look more likely with this front and it may take a while for the clouds and rain to end on Sunday.
The long-range forecast shows a cool pattern remaining in place through most of next week. With possibly an arctic cold front arriving by the middle of next week. For now, I am keeping temperatures warmer than some of the models, but this would still bring the coolest temperatures of the season thus far. Some of the models are showing lows into the 30s in most areas by the middle of next week! I’ll keep you posted, but it definitely looks like next week will be cooler than normal!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
