COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,000 in state for first time in three months

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hospitalizations from COVID-19 topped 1,000 across Louisiana for the first time since August.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,012 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, up from 967 on Sunday.
The last time hospitalization numbers from the virus were over 1,000 was Aug. 21, when there were 1,051 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Numbers at that point were on a downward trend, having reached a peak of 1,600 in late July.
The latest numbers reflect a 400-patient rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations this month, up from 596 on Nov. 1.
Locally, in Region 5, hospitalizations also continued to rise. There are now 74 COVID-19 patients in Region 5 hospitals, up from 30 at the beginning of the month.
COVID-19 IN SWLA
REGION 5
· 43 new confirmed cases
· 1 new confirmed death
· 12 probable deaths
CALCASIEU PARISH
· 26 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 6 probable deaths
ALLEN PARISH
· 7 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
BEAUREGARD PARISH
· 8 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 4 probable deaths
CAMERON PARISH
· 2 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
JEFF DAVIS
· 0 new confirmed cases
· 1 new confirmed death
· 2 probable deaths
VERNON PARISH (IN REGION 6)
· 2 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed death
· 3 probable deaths
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.