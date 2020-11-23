COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,000 in state for first time in three months

By Johnathan Manning | November 23, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 2:38 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hospitalizations from COVID-19 topped 1,000 across Louisiana for the first time since August.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,012 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, up from 967 on Sunday.

The last time hospitalization numbers from the virus were over 1,000 was Aug. 21, when there were 1,051 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Numbers at that point were on a downward trend, having reached a peak of 1,600 in late July.

The latest numbers reflect a 400-patient rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations this month, up from 596 on Nov. 1.

Locally, in Region 5, hospitalizations also continued to rise. There are now 74 COVID-19 patients in Region 5 hospitals, up from 30 at the beginning of the month.

COVID-19 IN SWLA

REGION 5

· 43 new confirmed cases

· 1 new confirmed death

· 12 probable deaths

CALCASIEU PARISH

· 26 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed deaths

· 6 probable deaths

ALLEN PARISH

· 7 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed deaths

· 0 probable deaths

BEAUREGARD PARISH

· 8 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed deaths

· 4 probable deaths

CAMERON PARISH

· 2 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed deaths

· 0 probable deaths

JEFF DAVIS

· 0 new confirmed cases

· 1 new confirmed death

· 2 probable deaths

VERNON PARISH (IN REGION 6)

· 2 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed death

· 3 probable deaths

