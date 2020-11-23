Barbe transfers Natalie Stump and Cypris Wilkinson capture state swimming titles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Barbe swimmers, Natalie Stump and Cypris Wilkinson may be swimming for a different school in 2020, but both still represented Southwest Louisiana with a gold medal at the Division I LHSAA Swimming Championships in Shreveport on Saturday.
After a second-place finish at Barbe in 2019 in the 200 freestyle relay, Stump and Wilkinson combined to anchor Southside High School to a state title with a time of 1:40.82s
Individually, Stump was able to capture her fourth career state title in the 200 freestyle, finishing with a time of 1:53.93s. The Miami (OH) signee also placed runner-up in the 500 free for the fourth consecutive year. Wilkinson meanwhile also had a top-five finish in the 100 free.
On the boys’ side, Sulphur transfer Brice Bounds, also a Southside swimmer, finished third in the 100 free.
His former teammate at Sulphur, Justin Fruge, took 3rd in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.53s.
The Top-5 finishers from Southwest Louisiana athletes can be found below.
DIVISION I
200-Yard Freestyle (Girls)
1. Natalie Stump (Southside/Barbe transfer) - 1:53.93
100-Yard Breaststroke (Boys)
3. Justin Gruge (Sulphur) - 1:00.53
100-Yard Freestyle (Boys)
3. Brice Bounds (Southside/Sulphur) - 47.91
400-Yard Freestyle Relay (Girls)
2. Southside - 3:39.01
Sydney Dawson, Liliana Delgado, Cypris Wilkinson (Barbe transfer), Natalie Stump (Barbe transfer)
500-Yard Freestyle (Girls)
2. Natalie Stump (Southside/Barbe transfer) - 5:05.80
200-Yard Freestyle Relay (Girls)
1. Southside - 1:40.82
Sydney Dawson, Liliana Delgado, Cypris Wilkinson (Barbe transfer), Natalie Stump (Barbe transfer)
100-Yard Freestyle (Girls)
5. Cypris Wilkinson (Southside/Barbe transfer) - 55.45
400-Yard Freestyle Relay (Boys)
4. Southside - 3:20.73
Brice Bounds (Sulphur transfer), Tyler Edmonds, Aiden Hinton, Cameron Hinton
