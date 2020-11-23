Astros move Triple A franchise to Sugar Land

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros have reached an agreement with the City of Sugar Land and Major League Baseball to move their Triple A franchise from Round Rock, TX to Sugar Land, TX.
As part of the agreement, the Astros will also acquire majority ownership of the Sugar Land Skeeters. That deal is expected to
officially close at the end of this year. The club will play in the Pacific Coast League and will continue to operate and play games at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, which was opened in 2012. Constellation Field is located approximately 22 miles from Minute Maid Park.
As a result of this deal, the Astros will own their Single A (Fayetteville), Double A (Corpus Christi) and Triple A affiliates.
“We are excited to bring Triple A baseball to Sugar Land, which is a great city with great fans,” said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane. “We look forward to partnering with the City of Sugar Land’s great leadership to reinvest into the ballpark to make it one of the best Triple A facilities in the country. I also want to personally thank Bob and Marcie Zlotnik, who were instrumental in bringing baseball to Sugar Land.”
“We are excited to partner with the Astros and Jim Crane to bring Triple A baseball to Sugar Land,” current Skeeters owners Bob and Marcie Zlotnik stated. “We are grateful for all the support that the city, its leadership, business community and fans have shown the Skeeters over the past nine years. We encourage everyone from Houston and surrounding cities to enjoy the great fan experience at Constellation Field”.
“It is an honor to be the new Triple A home of the Houston Astros,” said Sugar Land Mayor Joe R. Zimmerman. “We are incredibly excited about this opportunity to showcase our city and partner with the Houston Astros and Major League Baseball. We look forward to welcoming new visitors to our city who have yet to discover what makes Constellation Field and Sugar Land special. I’d like to thank the Sugar Land Skeeters for putting Sugar Land on the baseball map and the Houston Astros for their investment in our community and their commitment to the future of baseball in Sugar Land.”
The Sugar Land Skeeters were established in 2010 as an expansion team in the Atlantic League. In that span, they won two Atlantic League championships (2016, 2018). The Skeeters were the first independent league baseball team in Sugar Land and the first minor league team in the Greater Houston area since the Houston Buffaloes (final season was 1961).
