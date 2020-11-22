LHSAA releases 2020 football playoff brackets

By Taylor Verrico | November 22, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 5:33 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA released the 2020 high school football brackets on Sunday. Teams will play the first round on November 26-28 with the championships on December 26-28. Southwest Louisiana has 17 teams heading to the playoffs.

Class 5A

The entire Class 5A bracket can be viewed here

Class 4A

(28) Northwood - Shrev. at (5) Leesville

(17) Lakeshore at (16) DeRidder

The entire Class 4A bracket can be viewed here

Class 3A

(32) Erath at (1) Jennings

(30) Caldwell Parish at (3) LCCP

(19) Iowa at (15) South Beauregard

(27) Iota at (6) Jewel Sumner

The entire Class 3A bracket can be viewed here

Class 2A

(27) Delcambre at (6) Kinder

(19) Northeast at (14) Rosepine

(20) Pickering at (13) Bunkie

(22) Oakdale at (11) Avoyelles

(28) Welsh at (5) North Caddo

The entire Class 2A bracket can be viewed here

Class 1A

(3) Grand Lake - bye

(6) Oberlin - bye

(23) Magnolia School of Excellence at (10) Basile

(21) Merryville at (12) Block

The entire Class 1A bracket can be viewed here

Division I

The entire Class Div. I bracket can be viewed here

Division II

(10) St. Louis at (7) Parkview Baptist

The entire Class Div. II bracket can be viewed here

Division III

The entire Class Div. III bracket can be viewed here

Division IV

The entire Class Div. IV bracket can be viewed here

