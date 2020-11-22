LHSAA releases 2020 football playoff brackets

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA released the 2020 high school football brackets on Sunday. Teams will play the first round on November 26-28 with the championships on December 26-28. Southwest Louisiana has 17 teams heading to the playoffs.
Class 5A
The entire Class 5A bracket can be viewed here
Class 4A
(28) Northwood - Shrev. at (5) Leesville
(17) Lakeshore at (16) DeRidder
The entire Class 4A bracket can be viewed here
Class 3A
(32) Erath at (1) Jennings
(30) Caldwell Parish at (3) LCCP
(19) Iowa at (15) South Beauregard
(27) Iota at (6) Jewel Sumner
The entire Class 3A bracket can be viewed here
Class 2A
(27) Delcambre at (6) Kinder
(19) Northeast at (14) Rosepine
(20) Pickering at (13) Bunkie
(22) Oakdale at (11) Avoyelles
(28) Welsh at (5) North Caddo
The entire Class 2A bracket can be viewed here
Class 1A
(3) Grand Lake - bye
(6) Oberlin - bye
(23) Magnolia School of Excellence at (10) Basile
(21) Merryville at (12) Block
The entire Class 1A bracket can be viewed here
Division I
The entire Class Div. I bracket can be viewed here
Division II
(10) St. Louis at (7) Parkview Baptist
The entire Class Div. II bracket can be viewed here
Division III
The entire Class Div. III bracket can be viewed here
Division IV
The entire Class Div. IV bracket can be viewed here
