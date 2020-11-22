FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler for Monday but dry, rain chances increase late Tuesday

Any plans that you have for this evening will be just fine as we will continue to see plenty of sunshine, but we will see temperatures dropping pretty quickly after sunset. Temperatures start out in the middle 70′s and then fall back into the lower and middle 60′s for the late evening hours, but we can expect another cool start to the day for Monday. Lows start out in the lower and middle 50′s for the majority of Southwest Louisiana with a few upper 40′s possible for inland areas such as Oakdale and Deridder. A change will be noticeable for Monday though as northerly winds bring in slightly cooler and drier air to the region and that will help our afternoon highs be closer to average for this time of year back into the upper 60′s to near 70. Don’t get used to the drier weather though as we will be awaiting the arrival of our next front on Tuesday and that will bring plenty of moisture back as well as the chance for showers and storms.