FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler for Monday but dry, rain chances increase late Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weather has been absolutely perfect this weekend as we have seen plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds around from time to time. Afternoon highs have been well above average for today, but changes are on the way as we head into Monday as a front will move through and drop our highs back into the lower 70′s.
Any plans that you have for this evening will be just fine as we will continue to see plenty of sunshine, but we will see temperatures dropping pretty quickly after sunset. Temperatures start out in the middle 70′s and then fall back into the lower and middle 60′s for the late evening hours, but we can expect another cool start to the day for Monday. Lows start out in the lower and middle 50′s for the majority of Southwest Louisiana with a few upper 40′s possible for inland areas such as Oakdale and Deridder. A change will be noticeable for Monday though as northerly winds bring in slightly cooler and drier air to the region and that will help our afternoon highs be closer to average for this time of year back into the upper 60′s to near 70. Don’t get used to the drier weather though as we will be awaiting the arrival of our next front on Tuesday and that will bring plenty of moisture back as well as the chance for showers and storms.
We start Tuesday off dry with a little bit of sunshine and that will allow us to warm back into the middle and upper 70′s with moisture values increasing as southerly flow returns. Showers will begin to arrive as we head into afternoon and evening hours with the best chance of rain arriving overnight as the front approaches. Thunderstorms will be possible as well as the front moves through and there will be the chance for a few stronger storms as well that could bring some gusty winds as well as hail. The overall severe weather threat will still be on the lower side as the greater threat looks to be north of here, but will still be something to watch as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Rain will come to an end as we head into Wednesday afternoon and we look to stay dry into Thanksgiving Day as well.
For Thanksgiving temperatures will be slightly warmer as we are in the middle 70′s with a few clouds around from time to time. Models try to bring back the chance of a stray shower through the afternoon, but for now rain chances remain on the lower side. A cold front will be approaching from the west as we head into next weekend and that will bring more increased rain chances for Saturday and possibly lingering into Sunday. Still time to iron out those details, but for now we can expect a nice start to the week with cooler temperatures before rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
