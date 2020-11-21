Sports Person of the Week - Michael Tizano

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In a year that has been far from normal, the Hamilton Christian Warriors have found a way to have consistent success.
Senior quarterback Michael Tizano has been the team’s constant in an ever-changing season.
“From game one to where he is right now, I see a lot more confidence, I see a lot more understanding of the game, a lot more IQ about what to do in certain situations so I think he’s grown tremendously from game one to where he is today” said head coach Dexter Washington.
Against East Beauregard last week, Tizano threw four touchdown passes in the team’s 42-28 win over East Beauregard.
“I like the fact that he made the passes that were in the right spot” said coach Washington. “That was probably the most accurate that I’ve ever seen him as a quarterback.”
As accurate as Tizano can be he understands that at the end of the day that Football is a team first sport.
“I haven’t done it alone” said Michael Tizano. “Coaches help me out, working with my teammates. Make it easier for me.”
With the win, the Warriors moved to 3-2 on the season. Leading Hamilton to success has always been a dream for Tizano.
“It means a lot because I’ve been playing with them since I was little” said Tizano. “Been watching them play since I was little. Being able to play for them is something I’ve always wanted to do.”
The Warriors now look to close the season out at Merryville before testing the waters in the playoffs. Head coach Dexter Washington said he’s proud of what Tizano and company have accomplished no matter what happens over the next two weeks.
“Man, I don’t really know what to say about these cats” said coach Washington. “They’re just driven! That’s all I can say they’re driven for having the opportunity that a lot of people don’t have, to play Football.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.