Mercy Chefs delivering 4,000 holiday meals in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization, will be delivering Thanksgiving meals in Lake Charles this weekend.
Mercy Chefs prepared the holiday meals which local church partners will deliver door to door today, Saturday, Nov. 21. The holiday meals, which include turkey, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green beans, pumpkin bars and rolls, are packaged for families with each meal box serving four people. Mercy Chefs prepared 1,000 of the holiday-meal boxes, equaling 4,000 meals.
Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the meals will be delivered cold for residents to heat in their own homes using an oven or microwave.
Mercy Chefs recently responded to Lake Charles following Hurricanes Laura and Delta when it served more than 150,000 meals and distributed more than 30,000 meal boxes.
“Our team is thankful we have the opportunity to return to Lake Charles and share a holiday meal with community members there,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs. “Lake Charles has endured so much this year, and we hope this brings some cheer to those in need.”
Residents can reach out to the following churches for meals:
· SC3 in Partnership with Victory Church Sulphur - 60 family meals.
· Life United - 200 family meals.
· Crossroads Church Moss Bluff - 200 family meals - drive through.
· Living Word Chistian Center - 300 family meals.
· New Life International -300 meals.
