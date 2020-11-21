LSU students protest, call for action in light of sexual misconduct allegations

“I thought I was alone when this happened. That’s why I left and I dropped out, kind of put it behind me. and when it came out there was other from Derrius Guice as well, I knew there had to be more. So I knew I had to put my story out there, to help and heal anybody else that’s been affected, whether it’s by Derrius Guice, or anybody else, football, not football,” Samantha Brennan, a survivor who spoke to USA Today.