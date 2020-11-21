LSU outlasts Arkansas, 27-24

LSU then started having ball security problems. John Emery Jr. fumbled and an Arkansas player jumped up holding the football but after reviewing the play, the referee admitted Emery did fumble but ruled there was no “clear recovery.” LSU went for it on a fourth-and-short and Finley picked up the first down on a quarterback sneak. On the very next play, Finley completed a 20-yard pass to Marshall but he fumbled the ball and Arkansas recovered.