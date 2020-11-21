FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warm for Sunday, rain chances increase Tuesday evening

Any evening plans that you may have tonight are looking to be absolutely perfect as we see mostly clear skies and no threat of any rain across the area, but it will be warm. Temperatures will be slow to fall once again as humidity values are still on the high side, but we do look to be comfortable starting out our Sunday morning. Lows will be back into the middle and upper 50′s for many locations as Sunday starts off with mostly sunny skies. Much like our Saturday temperatures will warm quickly as we see plenty of sunshine with highs topping off in the upper 70′s to near 80 for the afternoon. A few clouds will be around as well into Sunday evening as we await the arrival of our first cold front to swing through.