Cricket Wireless to provide 300 Thanksgiving meals in Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - To help those impacted by the recent hurricanes and COVID-19, Cricket Wireless has announced that they will be providing 300 Thanksgiving meals to those in the Lake Area.
The meals will be provided at the following times and locations:
· Sunday, Nov. 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cricket Wireless store at 2810 Ryan St., Lake Charles.
· Monday, Nov. 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cricket Wireless store at 207 N. Cities Service HWY, Sulphur.
Residents will receive a smoked turkey with several side items.
