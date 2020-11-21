Cricket Wireless to provide 300 Thanksgiving meals in Lake Area

Cricket Wireless will be giving out 300 Thanksgiving meals at two Lake Charles-area Cricket Wireless retail locations.
By Davon Cole | November 21, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 2:57 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - To help those impacted by the recent hurricanes and COVID-19, Cricket Wireless has announced that they will be providing 300 Thanksgiving meals to those in the Lake Area.

The meals will be provided at the following times and locations:

· Sunday, Nov. 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cricket Wireless store at 2810 Ryan St., Lake Charles.

· Monday, Nov. 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cricket Wireless store at 207 N. Cities Service HWY, Sulphur.

Residents will receive a smoked turkey with several side items.

