Three new confirmed COVID-19 deaths in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Region 5 Friday.
Region 5 includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes.
Two new deaths were reported in Calcasieu and one in Beauregard.
Statewide, 34 new confirmed deaths were reported.
The 4,296 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state Friday included a backlog of 2,538 cases. The cases are from Sept. 12 through Nov. 18, including 1,038 cases from Halloween. Read more about the backlogged cases HERE.
While hospitalizations across the state continued on an upward trend, they held steady in Region 5, dropping by one to 67.
Statewide hospitalizations from the virus reached 972, a nearly 300-patient increase in eight days.
COVID-19 IN SWLA
REGION 5
· 214 new cases
· 3 new deaths
· 12 probable deaths
CALCASIEU PARISH
· 81 new cases
· 2 new deaths
· 6 probable deaths
ALLEN PARISH
· 56 new cases
· 0 confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
BEAUREGARD PARISH
· 16 new cases
· 1 new deaths
· 4 probable deaths
CAMERON PARISH
· 1 new cases
· 0 new deaths
· 0 probable deaths
JEFF DAVIS
· 60 new cases
· 0 new deaths
· 2 probable deaths
VERNON PARISH (IN REGION 6)
· 47 new cases
· 1 new death
· 3 probable deaths
