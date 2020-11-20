Texas man dies following single-vehicle crash near DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A Texas man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 394 near DeRidder, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash on the intersection of US 171 and Hwy 394 around 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2020.
An investigation of the crash showed that Larry Don Wiggins, 27, of Groves, TX, was speeding while driving west on Hwy 394 in a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox. As Wiggins approached the intersection, it appears he failed to stop at a stop sign then struck a ditch overturning his vehicle.
Wiggins was not properly restrained and sustained fatal injuries during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Troopers believe speeding was a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.