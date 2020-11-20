SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2020.
Tianna Dshaun Richmond, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Gerald Demoine Richmond, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aidan Joseph Abshire, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randle James Batiste, 39, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); operating a vehicle with a suspended license; speeding; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Traci Lane Reeves, 25, Lake Charles: Defamation.
Steven Terrell Crumb, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.
Benjamin Lee Brown, 29, Garland, TX: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.
Dewel Thomas Bourge, 29, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000.
Anthony Lee Pharrow Sr., 60, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; battery; first offense battery of a dating partner; property damage under $1,000.
