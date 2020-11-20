Port of Lake Charles still working to make repairs post-hurricane

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Port of Lake Charles Board of Commissioners met Friday evening with FEMA representatives to discuss repairs on the damage sustained from hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Members of the board say many of their warehouses and buildings occupied by tenants need roof work among other repairs to cranes.
One of the big ticket items on their agenda was the decommissioning and removal of ship loaders and unloaders.
Executive Director of the Port, Richert Self, says a 2-year rebuild period is very possible due to the amount of time it will take for the delivery of shipments needed to make repairs.
Due to higher costs of labor, revenues are lower than the Board expected for 2020. They say the budget for 2021 is difficult to determine right now.
