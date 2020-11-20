Police identify victim in fatal knife fight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a knife fight between two people that left one of them dead, according to officials with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Both participants were stabbed during the fight, according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux. Lake Charles woman Michelle Siverand, 33, died from her injuries.
Desormeaux says police responded to the call near the intersection of General Doolittle Ave. and General Patton St. around 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2020.
The incident remains under investigation.
