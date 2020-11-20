Jennings’ Conner breaks record but finishes second at Division III swim meet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KPLC) - Jennings junior swimmer Brennon Conner has shown an affinity for winning state titles. In just two years at the high school level, Conner has four state titles and has broken three Division III records. In addition, he’s never lost an individual high school race.
That changed during day two of the LHSAA Swimming Championships in Shreveport on Thursday.
Brennon competed once again in the 50-yard free and 100-yard free finishing as runner-up to Episcopal’s Eugene Jiang in both races. That includes a dominant performance in the 50 where he topped his record time of 21.33s a year ago.
Jiang’s impressive day would see him break both of Conner’s records set a year ago.
The St. Louis swim team finished eighth overall in the team rankings thanks to top-five relay finishes in the 200 medley and free. Senior Andrew Wang also had a solid day finishing just behind Conner in the 100-yard free.
Full results from the Division III championship swim meet can be found here.
The Division IV LHSAA Swimming Championships were held Wednesday and while no local schools had swimmers in contention, a former St. Louis Saint posted a pair of top-three finishes.
Mason Schlang, a swimmer for Ascension Episcopal, finished runner-up in the 200 individual medley and was third in the 100 butterfly. Schlang signed with Old Dominion last week.
Full results from the Division IV championship swim meet can be found here.
The Top-5 finishers from Southwest Louisiana athletes can be found below.
DIVISION III
50-Yard Freestyle (Boys)
2. Brennon Conner (Jennings)- 21.30s*
*Broke Division III record set last year by Conner, however, Eugene Jiang’s time of 20.86s is a new Div. III record
100-Yard Freestyle (Boys)
2. Brennon Conner (Jennings)- 46.67s
3. Andrew Wang (St. Louis)- 49.66s
200-Yard Medley Relay (Boys)
5. St. Louis- 1:53.50
Thomas Alley, Max Adams, Andrew Wang, Aidan O’Neal
200-Yard Freestyle Relay (Boys)
4. St. Louis- 1:38.62
Andrew Wang, Thomas Alley, Evan Mathis, Aidan O’Neal
DIVISION IV
200-Yard IM (Boys)
2. Mason Schlang (St. Louis transfer/Ascension Episcopal)- 159.68
100-Yard Butterfly (Boys)
3. Mason Schlang (St. Louis transfer/Ascension Episcopal)- 52.78
