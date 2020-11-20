FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon ahead, staying dry and mild for our weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Patchy fog is developing across portions of Southwest Louisiana as we are seeing a warmer start to the day thanks to an increase in moisture. We see a mixture of sun and clouds as we move into the afternoon as we look to see slight warmer temperatures, but rain chances hold off until next week.
Lows this morning are around 10 degrees warmer than the last couple of mornings we have had as we are starting out in the middle and upper 50′s for many locations. That’s due to an increase in moisture as our winds have turned more out of the southerly direction and that change has led to the development of some fog in areas that is reducing visibility. If you are heading off to work and school this morning allow yourself just a little extra time as well as make sure to use the low beams on your car. We do see sunshine breaking out across the region for the afternoon mixed with a few clouds from time to time, but that won’t stop our temperatures from warming into the afternoon as we look to top off in the middle and upper 70′s. If you have any outdoor plans or are thinking about grabbing a bite to eat there will be no weather worries as we look to remain dry.
For Friday Night Football it will be a mild one as temperatures will be much like what we saw this morning as we slowly fall back into the middle 60′s through late evening before we start out our Saturday morning in the middle and upper 50′s once again. Overall the weekend is looking nice other than the fact we are going to be around 10 degrees above average with highs in the upper 70′s pushing 80 both days. Rain chances still look to remain low, but a very isolated shower can’t be ruled out as we see more moisture returning. Any outdoor plans will be just fine though as the showers that do form will be very few and far between. Changes are on the way as we head into Thanksgiving week in the form of several cold fronts.
The first front looks to move through as we head into Monday and this front will be a little moisture starved so not much rain is expected as this front moves through, but it will drop temperatures a few degrees back into the lower 70′s. Moisture quickly returns as we head into Tuesday as well as our temperatures back into the middle and upper 70′s ahead of the next front, which will bring showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. Just in time for Thanksgiving Day we dry out and temperatures are closer to normal with highs in the lower 70′s. Enjoy the nice weather ahead for the weekend and have a great Friday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.