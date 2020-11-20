FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon ahead, staying dry and mild for our weekend

Lows this morning are around 10 degrees warmer than the last couple of mornings we have had as we are starting out in the middle and upper 50′s for many locations. That’s due to an increase in moisture as our winds have turned more out of the southerly direction and that change has led to the development of some fog in areas that is reducing visibility. If you are heading off to work and school this morning allow yourself just a little extra time as well as make sure to use the low beams on your car. We do see sunshine breaking out across the region for the afternoon mixed with a few clouds from time to time, but that won’t stop our temperatures from warming into the afternoon as we look to top off in the middle and upper 70′s. If you have any outdoor plans or are thinking about grabbing a bite to eat there will be no weather worries as we look to remain dry.