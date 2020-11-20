First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you have outdoor plans this weekend plan on dealing with above normal temperatures with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Rain looks unlikely although some clouds will be around at times and a few isolated sprinkles cannot be ruled out, but the chance of rain is only 10%. Fog will be likely in the overnight and early morning hours with visibility less than 1 mile at times.