First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you have outdoor plans this weekend plan on dealing with above normal temperatures with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Rain looks unlikely although some clouds will be around at times and a few isolated sprinkles cannot be ruled out, but the chance of rain is only 10%. Fog will be likely in the overnight and early morning hours with visibility less than 1 mile at times.
The next cold front will approach our area late Sunday but will dissipate as it moves into Louisiana Monday. I am including a small 10% chance of rain Monday as it looks unlikely that the front will spark any showers.
A second cold front that will arrive Wednesday. This front will bring a better chance of rain and thunderstorms; the chance of rain is 40%. At this time severe weather looks unlikely, though that threat can never be 100% ruled out. Temperatures will not drop too much behind this front.
Thanksgiving Day looks calm with no major weather issues; temperatures will be near normal with lows near 50 and highs near 70. So, you may need the AC on if you are baking the Turkey and or ham! If you have outdoor plans for Turkey Day the weather should cooperate just fine.
A third and likely much stronger cold front will approach our area Friday and move through Saturday. This means another round of scattered showers and storms followed by a significant cool down next weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
