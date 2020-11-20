Acadian Ambulance warns against coronavirus surge this holiday season

“We see COVID-19 on a daily basis, on the ambulance. Whether it be people from homes or people from nursing homes, or actually, transfers going from one facility to another facility for specialty care,” Vincent said. “Now, those numbers are on the rise, and we are seeing that more and more. It’s happening more frequently as those numbers go up, obviously more people need care inside of hospitals. As they become short of breath, or have more severe symptoms, we transport them to the more appropriate facility.”