’Words can’t express how deeply troubling it is’: LSU interim president addresses report that university mishandled sexual misconduct claims

Of course actions will always speak louder than our words. That’s why we’ve commissioned Husch Blackwell to conduct an independent, comprehensive review of our Title IX policies and procedures. We chose this firm for its expertise in higher education law as well as its objectivity. We don’t have any ongoing business relationship with Husch Blackwell at any of our LSU campuses, health sciences centers, or foundations. Their investigation should wrap up in early spring, and, once rendered, will be delivered in a report available to the public. We will deal swiftly and appropriately if the findings show indifference or mishandling of cases on the part of anyone at LSU. In the meantime, we will continue to investigate every report of violence or sexual abuse, and we will hold those responsible accountable.