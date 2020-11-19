SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 18, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 18, 2020.
Steven Martin Stinnett, 48, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles (4 charges).
Angela Renee Miller, 48, Lake Charles: Aggravated arson; arson with intent to defraud; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.
Camerino Gomez Santiago, 25, Keyport, NJ: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Raynier Silva-Mena, 32, Keyport, NJ: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; federal detainer.
Rey Moreno Comcepcion, 30, Port Arthur, TX: Identity theft; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Robert Ray Burgett, 49, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Orlando Calet Silva-Lemus, 20, Detroit, MI: Out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.
Joseph James Lopez II, 29, Lubbock, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; not using a turning signal; following vehicles.
Jermiah McGriff, 36, New Llano: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Geremiah Fitzgerald Booker, 20, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jada Renee Aaron, 24, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Matthew Wayne Decalongne, 40, Springhill: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joshua Ryan Morgan, 40, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Daniel Jerald Rogers, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.
Lynnette Louise Manuel, 40, Westlake: Instate detainer.
