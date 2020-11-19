New park to be built in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new park, named after Nellie Lutcher, will be constructed in the heart of Lake Charles historic district.
The park will be built on the corner of Enterprise Boulevard and South Division Street.
A small stage will be built with a mural of Nellie Lutcher painted behind it. There will also be a dining area and spots for food trucks.
On Thursday, the Lake Charles City Council held a public meeting to receive input on the proposed park.
City planners say construction should take a handful of months, but they aren’t anticipating the park to be complete until the end of 2021.
The project was made possible by a community development block grant received in 2018.
