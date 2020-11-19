Lakeside Bank announces ‘One Coat Drive’ for SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lakeside Bank has announced that they are launching a community coat drive to help those in need this winter. They are accepting donations of new and gently used winter coats and sweaters of all sizes through December 4.
“There are many in our community who do not have warm coats for the coming winter weather or the financial resources to purchase them. This year’s hurricanes have made this a problem for even more people, some who lost everything,” says Roy M. Raftery, Jr., President and CEO of Lakeside Bank. “Our goal is to help keep those less fortunate warm this winter with our ‘One Coat Drive.’”
Lakeside is working with area churches and shelters to ensure donated coats are distributed to those who need them the most. Donation boxes are located at all Lakeside Bank branches in Lake Charles, Sulphur and DeRidder (LPO office).
For more info, click HERE, or call your local Lakeside.
