Lake Charles water division offers update on billing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles water division has given an update on what customers can expect in the coming months on their water bills.
The City of Lake Charles Water Business Office was substantially damaged by Hurricane Laura, resulting in the loss of its meter-reading equipment, therefore water bills are currently being estimated based off prior average usage.
The replacement equipment is expected to arrive in January 2021 and individual readings will resume. If it is determined that a customer was charged for more water than used during this interim time period, their account will be credited for the extra usage charges. At this time, customers are not being charged late fees.
The Water Billing Office was closed most of the month of September, which may have caused customers to receive two bills (one for September and one for October) within a week of each other in October.
For questions regarding a specific account, call (337) 491-1408.
