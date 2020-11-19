John Ware named GM of the Year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC’s John Ware has been named one of Broadcasting+Cable’s General Managers of the Year for his leadership and hard work in the wake of hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Each December, Broadcasting+Cable picks top general managers, news directors, and broadcasters in each of three market categories.
“John Ware, VP and general manager of Gray Television’s KPLC Lake Charles, wins for markets 51-plus for his leadership amidst Hurricane Laura, which saw the station forge ahead after its 380-foot transmission tower snapped and fell into the KPLC studio.”
John has been the GM of KPLC since 2016 but has been at KPLC for more than 25 years. He was the station’s general sales manager before taking over the role of GM.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.