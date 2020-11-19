Inside look at FEMA’s temporary housing base in Alexandria

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It has been nearly three months since Hurricane Laura and residents of Southwest Louisiana are still in the middle of receiving FEMA assistance.
One example of the assistance is temporary housing.
Trailers after being purchased from FEMA, end up here, at the Alexandria temporary housing staging area.
“What we have over here are on the left side over here all of our travel trailers lined up, and behind me we have all of our MHUs. They’re segregated between three bedroom MHUs and two bedroom and one bedroom MHUs and this is our dispatch line over here for our travel trailers going out and this is our dispatch line also.”
Site manager, Charles Grice says this way, they know which one to send.
“They’ll cut work orders for us, to our contractors. Our contractor will bring in a work order to us, and we’ll match that work order to the unit we have identified to ship out to that.” Making sure a unit is ready to send out isn’t an easy task explains FEMA Spokesperson Gerard Hammink. “So, FEMA needs to get the permits and work with the contractors, definitely a mobile home, you need to set that up with water, sewer, electricity, but yes, even these travel trailers need to be set up with water, sewer, electricity.”
Even finding contractors for FEMA has been a challenge.
“You got to get the contractors, and they’re in high demand right now, contractors in Lake Charles, because everyone is working on recovery.”
But everything here is with safety in mind.
“When the unit gets here, they inspect it to see how it handled the trip here, and then when they move it to the site, they have to inspect it again to make sure it wasn’t damaged in that move.
Over 400 units have been shipped out already, with many new ones coming in ready to be prepped to eventually be deployed.
The deadline to register for FEMA is only one week away.
