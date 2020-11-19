Inside look at FEMA’s temporary housing base in Alexandria

“They’ll cut work orders for us, to our contractors. Our contractor will bring in a work order to us, and we’ll match that work order to the unit we have identified to ship out to that.” Making sure a unit is ready to send out isn’t an easy task explains FEMA Spokesperson Gerard Hammink. “So, FEMA needs to get the permits and work with the contractors, definitely a mobile home, you need to set that up with water, sewer, electricity, but yes, even these travel trailers need to be set up with water, sewer, electricity.”