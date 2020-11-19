FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The warming trend continues into the weekend, rain chances return next week

Through the rest of this evening we can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies persist and that will allow for temperatures to stay just a little warmer as well as the fact that dew points are higher this afternoon. If you have any outdoor activities or are grabbing a bite you can expect temperatures to fall back into the lower and middle 60′s through the late evening. As we move towards sunrise we will have to watch for the potential of patchy fog to develop across the area and that could provide some visibility problems as you head off to work and school. Just remember to allow yourself some extra time and use the low beams if you encounter fog. Temperatures will be off to a warmer start in comparison to the last couple of days as we are in the middle and upper 50′s for Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be nice as we see partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures as highs reach the middle and upper 70′s.