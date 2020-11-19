FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The warming trend continues into the weekend, rain chances return next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another nice afternoon across the region as temperatures have climbed back into the lower and middle 70′s thanks to a mixture of clouds and sunshine. The one difference we have seen this afternoon is the mugginess has returned as winds have turned more out of the southeast and that continues to bring moisture in off the Gulf.
Through the rest of this evening we can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies persist and that will allow for temperatures to stay just a little warmer as well as the fact that dew points are higher this afternoon. If you have any outdoor activities or are grabbing a bite you can expect temperatures to fall back into the lower and middle 60′s through the late evening. As we move towards sunrise we will have to watch for the potential of patchy fog to develop across the area and that could provide some visibility problems as you head off to work and school. Just remember to allow yourself some extra time and use the low beams if you encounter fog. Temperatures will be off to a warmer start in comparison to the last couple of days as we are in the middle and upper 50′s for Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be nice as we see partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures as highs reach the middle and upper 70′s.
The warmer weather looks to stick around as well into the weekend as we flirt with 80 for both Saturday and Sunday, but we do remain dry. Humidity values will be slightly lower as well as winds turn a little more easterly and northerly into Sunday so any plans that you may have outdoors will be just fine, it will just be on the warmer side as we are running around ten degrees above average. Changes are on the way into Thanksgiving week as we see a couple of fronts moving through.
Monday will feature the first front passage as we see cooler temperatures with highs back into the lower 70′s which is closer to where we should be. Overall rain chances look to remain low with the first front as it’s a little moisture starved, but right on the heels of that one is a stronger front that looks to bring higher rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday. A stronger storm can’t be ruled out but the overall chances of severe weather remain low for Southwest Louisiana. Cooler weather looks to stick around for Thanksgiving as we dry out and see more sunshine for Thanksgiving Day.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
