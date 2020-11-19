FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer days ahead will make for great weather through the upcoming weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 40s for most of the area will mean you might that jacket as you head out this morning but only briefly, as temperatures warm up quickly into the 50s and 60s by mid-morning. Winds have already shifted back out of the southeast and that will begin to increase the humidity slightly today and bring some afternoon clouds but no rain as temperatures top out in the middle to upper 70s this afternoon.
Through the evening, temperatures fall through the 60s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and will continue to drop into the middle to upper 50s overnight. Friday won’t start off nearly as cool as the past several days thanks to the southeasterly flow which stays in place until our next cool front moves through early next week. The good news is that rain chances will stay minimal through the weekend, making for perfect outdoor weather all the way through Sunday!
Our first front will pass through early Monday with little to no rain chance and only a slightly drop in temperatures going into early next week. Monday is looking to stay dry, but rain chances on the return Tuesday into Wednesday will be accompanied by another front on the way that should move through the area by Wednesday. Ahead of this front, scattered showers look to begin arriving on Tuesday and rain should begin coming to an end by Wednesday afternoon as the front moves east.
Thanksgiving Day still looks to stay dry with some sunshine and highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s. There looking to be another chance of rain moving in toward the latter part of the following weekend as another front moves in. The tropics are now much quieter with no new development expected over the next several days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
