Early voting opens Nov. 20 for Dec. 5 election

Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s award-winning, free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate their early voting site, Election Day voting site or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours. GeauxBot is available 24/7 by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.