Early voting opens Nov. 20 for Dec. 5 election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters that early voting begins Friday, Nov. 20, and continues through Saturday, Nov. 28.
The polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 22, Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.
Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. Due to Hurricanes Laura and Delta, some polling locations have been relocated. For a complete listing of early voting locations, visit https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
· Allen Parish
- Allen Parish Registrar of Voters Office, 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin, La. 70655
· Beauregard Parish
- Registrar of Voters, 204 S. Stewart, DeRidder, La. 70634-4050, 337-463-7955
· Calcasieu Parish
- Sulphur law enforcement building, 500 N. Huntington St. Sulphur, La. 70663, (337)-721-4000.
- Moss Bluff Parish Library, 261 Parish Rd. Lake Charles, La. 70611, (337)-721-4000
- Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Dr. Lake Charles, La. 70601
· Cameron Parish
- Grand Lake Library, 10200 Gulf Hwy. Grand Lake, La. 70607
- Hackberry Community Center, Tuesday, Nov. 24, only - 980 Main St. Hackberry, La. 70645
· Jeff Davis Parish
- 302 N Cutting Ave., Jennings, La. 70546-5361, (337)-824-0834
· Vernon Parish
- 301 E. Courthouse St., Leesville, La. 71446-4330, (337)-239-3690
Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s award-winning, free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate their early voting site, Election Day voting site or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours. GeauxBot is available 24/7 by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.
In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID, or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.
For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.
