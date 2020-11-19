DA-elect Stephen Dwight announces executive staff

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu District Attorney-elect has announced his executive staff.
First Assistant District Attorney: Jacob Johnson
Jacob Johnson is a graduate of LSU and received his Juris Doctor from Southern University Law Center in 2011. He clerked for Judge Penelope Q. Richard in the 38th Judicial District. Johnson also practiced in oil and gas and environmental litigation before becoming a prosecutor at the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. He has prosecuted in various divisions within the DA’s Office including misdemeanors, specialty courts, domestic violence, and felonies. In November 2018, Johnson was appointed Chief Felony Prosecutor and remained in the role until being appointed First Assistant DA to District Attorney John DeRosier. Johnson and his wife, Ashley, have two children.
Chief of Litigation: Bobby Holmes
Bobby Holmes is a graduate of LSU where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. He received his Juris Doctor from Southern University Law Center in 2009. Holmes was employed with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office for a short time prior to his employment with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office until 2015. Most recently he worked in private practice before joining Calcasieu Parish District Attorney-Elect Stephen Dwight’s Administration. Holmes and his wife Laketha have two children.
Chief of Staff: James McGee
James McGee comes to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office after 30 years of service with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He worked his way up through the ranks working in numerous divisions and became a leader at every level. For the last 17 years he has been a part of Sheriff Tony Mancuso’s Command Staff as the Enforcement Division Commander. During his career he graduated from the Calcasieu Regional Law Enforcement Academy and the FBI National Academy. McGee is a very active member of the community, previously serving on the board of directors for several local nonprofits and is currently on the Executive Board of United Way. He is married to Beth Nunez McGee and they have two children.
Bureau Chief: Ross Murray
Ross Murray graduated from McNeese State University in 2006 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Upon graduating from McNeese he obtained a law degree from LSU in 2010. Murray was previously employed with the Allen Parish District Attorney’s Office for 4 years before transitioning to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office where he has worked for 4 years as an Assistant District Attorney where he is a felony trial supervisor. Murray has handled cases involving misdemeanors, felonies, and juveniles. Murray is married to Kaeleigh and they have one child.
Bureau Chief: Charles Robinson
Charles Robinson is a 2014 graduate of the University of Mississippi where he received his undergraduate degree, as well as, his Juris Doctor. Upon graduation, Robinson worked as a felony prosecutor for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office. He made southwest Louisiana his home in 2016 where he has worked as a felony prosecutor for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Robinson was previously the coordinator for behavioral health court and is currently a felony trial supervisor. He and his wife Bethany attend Moss Bluff Bible Church.
Communications Director: Bethany Trahan Bryant
Bethany Trahan Bryant is a 2018 graduate from McNeese State University where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication with a concentration in Public Relations. Upon graduation, Bryant worked as Outreach Coordinator for Family & Youth Counseling Agency where she generated strategic community outreach and advocacy efforts to targeted audiences. She is married to Bradley Bryant and they are expecting their first child. “Selecting a competent and dedicated executive staff along with restructuring the District Attorney’s Office in an efficient way is crucial to meet the goals I set during the campaign,” Stephen Dwight said. “I couldn’t be happier with my selections in personnel and I truly believe the professionals filling these positions are the best for the job. With this team working with me to turn a new era for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, I know we will be able to provide the citizens of Calcasieu Parish with the public service and safety they deserve.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.