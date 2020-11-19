DA-elect Stephen Dwight announces executive staff

Bethany Trahan Bryant is a 2018 graduate from McNeese State University where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication with a concentration in Public Relations. Upon graduation, Bryant worked as Outreach Coordinator for Family & Youth Counseling Agency where she generated strategic community outreach and advocacy efforts to targeted audiences. She is married to Bradley Bryant and they are expecting their first child. “Selecting a competent and dedicated executive staff along with restructuring the District Attorney’s Office in an efficient way is crucial to meet the goals I set during the campaign,” Stephen Dwight said. “I couldn’t be happier with my selections in personnel and I truly believe the professionals filling these positions are the best for the job. With this team working with me to turn a new era for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, I know we will be able to provide the citizens of Calcasieu Parish with the public service and safety they deserve.”