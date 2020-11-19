COVID hospitalizations continue to rise across state

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One new death and 127 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Region 5 Thursday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5 only increased by one Thursday, but at 68, have more than doubled from 31 two weeks ago.
Hospitalizations are also rising across the state. There were 929 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Louisiana hospitals Thursday, up from 886 on Wednesday.
Thursday marked the ninth straight day of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hospitalizations from the virus hovered in the 500s and low 600s since mid-September before rising by 200 in the past two weeks.
COVID-19 IN SWLA THURSDAY
REGION 5
· 127 new cases
· 1 new death
· 12 probable deaths
CALCASIEU PARISH (REGION 5)
· 64 new cases
· 0 new deaths
· 6 probable deaths
ALLEN PARISH (REGION 5)
· 4 new cases
· 0 new deaths
· 0 probable deaths
BEAUREGARD PARISH (REGION 5)
· 37 new cases
· 1 new deaths
· 4 probable deaths
CAMERON PARISH (REGION 5)
· 6 new cases
· 0 new deaths
· 0 probable deaths
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 16 new cases
· 0 new deaths
· 2 probable deaths
VERNON PARISH (REGION 6)
· 15 new cases
· 0 new death
· 3 probable deaths
