COVID hospitalizations continue to rise across state
By Johnathan Manning | November 19, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:13 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One new death and 127 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Region 5 Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5 only increased by one Thursday, but at 68, have more than doubled from 31 two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations are also rising across the state. There were 929 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Louisiana hospitals Thursday, up from 886 on Wednesday.

Thursday marked the ninth straight day of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hospitalizations from the virus hovered in the 500s and low 600s since mid-September before rising by 200 in the past two weeks.

COVID-19 IN SWLA THURSDAY

REGION 5

· 127 new cases

· 1 new death

· 12 probable deaths

CALCASIEU PARISH (REGION 5)

· 64 new cases

· 0 new deaths

· 6 probable deaths

ALLEN PARISH (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases

· 0 new deaths

· 0 probable deaths

BEAUREGARD PARISH (REGION 5)

· 37 new cases

· 1 new deaths

· 4 probable deaths

CAMERON PARISH (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases

· 0 new deaths

· 0 probable deaths

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 16 new cases

· 0 new deaths

· 2 probable deaths

VERNON PARISH (REGION 6)

· 15 new cases

· 0 new death

· 3 probable deaths

