American Press to be sold to Carpenter Newsmedia

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Shearman Company, LLC has announced a preliminary agreement to sell the American Press in Lake Charles and Southwest Daily News in Sulphur to Carpenter Newsmedia (CNL).
CNL is an affiliate of BooneNewspapers (BNI) and owns or manages 74 newspapers primarily operating out of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas.
Newspapers CNL and BNI already own are the Bogalusa Daily News, L’Observateur in LaPlace, the Orange Leader, and the Port Arthur News.
The sale will also include the American Press and Southwest Daily News assets such as print publications, websites, and commercial printing businesses.
The Shearman family has owned the American Press since 1943.
