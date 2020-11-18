St. Jude Dream Home winner tours home for the first time

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thanks to your donations, this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway raised nearly 1 million dollars for those battling childhood cancer.
This year’s St. Jude Dream home winner is Mildred Jack of Lake Charles. After a personal battle with COVID-19 and dealing with the hurricanes, the moment for Jack and her family is still pretty much unbelievable.
“Who me Mildred Jack...my daughter said yes, Mama yes you Mildred Jack!...”
Jack didn’t get to see the home after it was announced she had won due to quarantine but says it was worth the wait, especially after a challenging year.
“We’ve lost family members...his brother. It’s been some rough times but we’re getting through it but this is the joy...the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Mildred Jack.
Jack said this was her first year entering the giveaway but she’s always had an interest in participating. For her, buying a ticket for the giveaway was never really about the prize. She said the support for the hospital makes the situation a win-win.
“With St. Jude, it’s a blessing what they’re doing to help the kids and their families,” said Jack. “I just see it like we’re part of that blessing.”
As usual, tickets for the dream home sold out. The giveaway raised 900,000 dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s hospital to help fight childhood cancer.
“I think it’s because the people in this area are so giving,” said Kim Salvador of Salvador Custom Homes.
Kim Salvador says there’s a different type of gratification being a part of the building process for this year’s dream home.
“We came back after the hurricane and the house didn’t sustain hardly any damage. Very minimal. It felt like St. Jude was definitely looking over the home.”
Mildred Jack, her husband Joseph, and their son and daughter got to see the home for the first time.
Mildred says for her and her family, the dream home couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.
“We were hoping to spend Christmas in the new home but whichever way it falls, it’s okay. We’ll get here when we can and just enjoy it.”
This is the 3rd year KPLC has partnered with St. Jude for the Giveaway. Despite the pandemic, this year broke records in the amount of money raised. Other early incentive prizes included a new car and a $2,500 Visa gift card.
Tickets On Sale Prize - $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Ron Richard Companies
· Tricia Breaux-Matte of Sulphur
Early Bird Prize - Zero-turn mower, courtesy of Henderson of Lake Charles
· Sharon Dunham of Sulphur
Bonus Prize - 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS, courtesy of Lake Charles Area Chevrolet Dealers
· Joseph Courville of Welsh
Preparations for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home are already underway.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.