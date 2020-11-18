Regional Medical Director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh explains COVID-19 percent positivity rates for Region 5

“Positivity rate is calculated only based on PCR test, which are the fancy tests that get sent off for confirmatory at the lab; that takes several days to come back and those are the best tests and those are confirmed cases,” she said. “However, we are now seeing now a large number of antigen tests that are being done, these are the rapid 15 minute tests that you get results back quickly, but those cases are only considered probable cases; so they do not go into the calculation of percent positivity.”