Region 5 COVID-19 positivity rate above 10 percent for the first time since early August.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Percent positivity rates of COVID-19 tests are above 10 percent for the first time since early August, according to new numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health Wednesday.
The Department of Health on Wednesday released percent positivity rates for the week of Nov. 5-11,
In Region 5 (which includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes), 11 percent of COVID tests came back positive, up from 8.1 percent the previous period. That put Southwest Louisiana behind only Monroe, which had a percent positivity rate of 15 percent.
After seeing a high of 18 percent in July, Region 5′s positivity rate fell to just about 5 percent around the time of Hurricane Laura. Since then, it has hovered in the area of 7 to 9 percent, reaching 9.8 percent the week of Sept. 24-30. But the latest numbers are the first time it has risen over 10 percent since early August.
NOV. 5-11 PERCENT POSITIIVITY RATES
· REGION 5: 11 percent positivity (up from 8.10 percent)
· ALLEN PARISH: 6 percent (up from 5.2 percent)
· BEAUREGARD PARISH: 16.6 percent (up from 10.5 percent)
· CALCASIEU PARISH: 12.3 percent (up from 9.8 percent)
· CAMERON PARISH: 4.2 percent (down from 12.7 percent)
· JEFF DAVIS PARISH: 9.1 percent (up from 4.1 percent)
· VERNON PARISH (REGION 6): 9.1 percent (up from 5.1 percent)
Region 5 did not report any new deaths on Wednesday, although 39 new cases were reported. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose to 67, up from 31 on Nov. 6.
Statewide, 28 new deaths and 2,239 new cases were reported. Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 886, up from 614 on Nov. 6.
Click HERE to visit the state COVID-19 dashboard.
