Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An Oakdale woman has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Rapides Parish.
Louisiana State Police troopers responded to the crash on US-165, south of Woodworth, at around 2:30 p.m. on Nov 18.
According to LSP, the crash claimed the life Kathryn R. Smith, 62, of Oakdale, who was not wearing a seat belt.
A 2010 Mercury Milan, driven by Smith, was traveling south on US-165, when Smith lost control of her vehicle, drove off the roadway, and struck a culvert.
Smith sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
The crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police would like to remind drivers and passengers that “while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.”
