Lake Charles City Council approves funding to improve intersection at Sale Road and Ryan Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The intersection of Sale Road and Ryan Street is a bumpy one and can hold water any time there is a heavy rain. The Lake Charles City Council took action to improve the situation.
The Council passed an ordinance allowing for improvements in the intersection.
“It won’t be much of a roller coaster when they get to the corner of Ryan and Sale,” said Mayor Nic Hunter of Lake Charles.
Mike Huber is the Lake Charles Director of Planning and Engineering.
“It’s very rough right there,” Huber said. “There’s also a hump when you cross over. You’ve got to know to slow down because you hit that hump when you go across Ryan Street to the other side of Sale Road.”
The improvements include replacing bad patches of concrete, grinding down the hump, and making the intersection handicap accessible.
“This is one of those projects that’s been on the books for quite a while,” Mayor Hunter said. “When you look at that intersection, it is so needed. I know that it is such a traverse intersection because it’s right there by McNeese State University. This project right here is, I think, the city partnering with McNeese and others around there to make sure that that area does have the infrastructure it needs.”
These improvements and other planned projects could potentially help with flooding on Sale Road.
“The hump, if it’s serving as a levee of any sort, if one side drains better than the other, it’ll let the water kind of cross that area,” Huber said.
Rashawn Langston lives on Sale across from McNeese and says the hurricanes brought a significant amount of water onto the street.
“It left pretty bad damage,” Langston said. “They said the sandbags didn’t work, obviously, but within my house, they said they had to fix some flooding within the first floor and really with this whole strip. Can we get this done ASAP? I’m ready to get this done.”
Huber says once construction starts, it will be finished relatively quickly.
“I don’t think the project will take that long; probably 30 to 60 days maximum.”
Huber also says the project will most likely start after the first of the year.
